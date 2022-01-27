After husband's arrest in high-profile murder, his new wife now accused of hampering investigation

WEST BATON ROUGE - Less than a week after the arrest of Gerald Porciau Jr. for the 2021 murder of his then-wife, his current spouse is now facing charges in the same case.

A spokesperson for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office confirmed Christina Pourciau was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday night for obstruction of justice in the murder of 57-year-old Mary Pourciau. As of Wednesday night, a bond has not been set.

West Baton Rouge officials said Thursday that Gerald Porciau Jr. is also facing an additional charge as a principal to obstruction of justice.

Mary, a mother and grandmother, was found dead in Erwinville in March of 2021. Since then her family has heavily criticized how the sheriff's office handled the investigation.

The case went viral after former Livingston Parish detective Woody Overton featured it on his "Real Life, Real Crime" podcast.