After dog's death, an effort to ban guns to put pets down

CONCORD, N.H. - Animal rights activists in New Hampshire are pushing to ban the practice of shooting a pet that is sick, injured or dangerous after a dog was found shot to death.



Bruno was an 18-month-old mixed breed who was shot four times in September. His owner says the dog had bitten his children.



Katie Treamer, who helped found Justice For Bruno, says Bruno could have been returned to the shelter where he was adopted. She says if the dog was truly dangerous, then a veterinarian could have euthanized Bruno more humanely.



Even those angry at how Bruno died say outlawing the practice of shooting a sick or dangerous dog isn't likely because it is so deeply ingrained in the nation's agrarian traditions.



New Hampshire is among 27 states that don't have laws governing "emergency euthanasia."