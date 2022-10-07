After child porn arrest, fired LSU employee faces more charges for impersonating teenage girl online

BATON ROUGE - A fired LSU Foundation employee is facing new charges after deputies uncovered even more fake social media accounts he allegedly used to share child porn and send disturbing messages.

Chase Kojis, 38, was booked into jail again Friday — just days after he was able to bond out for his last arrest — after investigators uncovered he was impersonating several people online, including a 17-year-old girl, according to arrest documents.

Kojis was first arrested and fired from his job at LSU Tuesday after investigators learned he was operating a social media account under someone else's name and using it to make disturbing posts about child sex abuse. When deputies ultimately searched his phone, they found images of child porn and animals being sexually abused.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has so far found four different phony accounts Kojis allegedly used to upload child porn and have conversations with adult men where he gave detailed accounts of sexual abuse while posing as the victims.

Arrest documents also suggest he logged into those accounts while he was at work. WBRZ has asked LSU for comment about the new allegations.