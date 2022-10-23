After babysitter fell asleep, child managed to unlock house and roam around Baker neighborhood overnight

BAKER - A savvy tot managed to unlock the door of a relative's house and walk out after the babysitter fell asleep late Saturday night, prompting a night-long search for the child's parents after a good Samaritan saw the child walking around the neighborhood alone.

Police released new information about the case Sunday after first asking for help in locating the child's parents.

Hours earlier, officers found the child on Camberlain Avenue. The child had been found "walking down the street alone." Police searched for the parents and issued an urgent message. The parents were found around 7 o'clock Sunday morning. The child was found alone around 2 a.m.

Police told WBRZ there wre no charges filed as of Sunday morning.

Police later added, the babysitter fell asleep because she thought all the kids she was watching had gone to bed. The little girl managed to unlock the door and leave. The parents were on a date and eventually located.

The child was picked up by her parents from the police department and is now safe with her family.