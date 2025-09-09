Advocates question efficiency as city-parish names new leader

BATON ROUGE - One of Mayor-President Sid Edwards’s top workers is moving to a different job focused on efficiency.

The Chief Efficiency Officer position was created by the Metro Council last month, and in the new role, Charlie Davis says he has some plans to run the city-parish differently.

In government, there are a lot of moving parts, and in East Baton Rouge, Pennie Landry keeps her eyes on all of it. She sits at a kitchen table covered in meeting agendas and city-parish budgets.

“If you call adding new positions efficiency, I'd say they're doing very well,” Landry said.

On the mayor-president’s staff, Chief Administrative Officer Charlie Davis is taking on a new role focused on efficiency in East Baton Rouge.

“Right now, our citizens are over taxed and under serviced, and we have to change that," Davis said.

In the new role, Davis says he will focus on restructuring government, how taxes are used and cut back on unnecessary spending. Davis’s salary will stay the same at $156,613 a year.

"You would be hard pressed to come up with one thing the government is not involved with,” Davis said. “When you try to be all things to all people, you can't do anything exceptionally well."

One of those changes, Davis said, is the ‘Thrive EBR’ plan. This November, voters will decide whether to restructure three tax plans. The changes could help the city parish address a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Landry says she’s skeptical of the new approach and how it will benefit Baton Rouge.

“Voters want more efficiency,” Landry said. “They want to be listened to by the mayor and his staff as to what efficiency is. And that for the taxpayers does not include more money for more salaries, in my opinion.”

Tuesday afternoon, the city-parish announced Dr. Christel Slaughter was appointed acting Chief Administrative Officer.