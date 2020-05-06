77°
Adele surprises fans with Instagram post following social media hiatus

Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Adele surprises fans with her new look Photo: Instagram

Pop singer, Adele, returned to social media with a brand new look following a long hiatus from social media. 

The 32-year-old entertainer appeared noticeably thinner in her post. 

She didn't directly address her weight loss, which is not surprising considering Adele's effort to keep her personal life private. However, last October she took to Instagram to say: "I used to cry but now I sweat."

