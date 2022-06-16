75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense

3 hours 4 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, June 16 2022 Jun 16, 2022 June 16, 2022 6:37 PM June 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Earl Phelps

ADDIS - Roiber Martin of Addis is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after shooting and wounding his neighbor on Tuesday evening. 

Trending News

"Not having my husband has been horrible," Martin's wife, Brandy Martin said. 
He says he was protecting his family when he shot the man in self-defense. Martin's wife says the neighbor chased him into the garage where her husband was after an argument with the man turned physical. 

"He came charging, he just came, and he came in hot, his eyes were huge, and they were just coming towards me. And I'm standing there, 'No, no, no,'" Martin said. 
Brandy said the neighbor was inside her garage when her husband shot the man. 
The police report says that Martin admitted to shooting his neighbor and that the man was not armed. 
No bond has been set on Martin, and while the neighbor recovers in the hospital, his wife won't stay at their home until her husband is out of jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days