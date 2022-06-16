Addis man arrested for shooting unarmed neighbor in self-defense

ADDIS - Roiber Martin of Addis is facing attempted second-degree murder charges after shooting and wounding his neighbor on Tuesday evening.

"Not having my husband has been horrible," Martin's wife, Brandy Martin said.

He says he was protecting his family when he shot the man in self-defense. Martin's wife says the neighbor chased him into the garage where her husband was after an argument with the man turned physical.





"He came charging, he just came, and he came in hot, his eyes were huge, and they were just coming towards me. And I'm standing there, 'No, no, no,'" Martin said.

Brandy said the neighbor was inside her garage when her husband shot the man.