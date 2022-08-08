85°
Latest Weather Blog
Actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 after battle with cancer
Beloved actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning after a three-decade-long battle with cancer, her husband said. She was 73.
Trending News
Newton-John played opposite John Travolta in the 1978 hit film Grease, and later went on to have a successful singing career.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock breaks down QB race
-
LSU Tiger football fall practice heads outside
-
Back to school at Bains Elementary - Sunday Journal
-
Three injured after shots fired in Baker early Monday morning
-
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer...