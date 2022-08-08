85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 after battle with cancer

2 hours 38 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, August 08 2022 Aug 8, 2022 August 08, 2022 2:37 PM August 08, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Beloved actress and singer Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning after a three-decade-long battle with cancer, her husband said. She was 73. 

                           

Trending News

Newton-John played opposite John Travolta in the 1978 hit film Grease, and later went on to have a successful singing career. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days