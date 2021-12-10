80°
ACT exams canceled for hundreds of students; testing materials were never delivered

55 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 December 10, 2021 3:12 PM December 10, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Hundreds of students had their ACT tests canceled this weekend after the exams weren't delivered as scheduled. 

An East Baton Rouge schools spokesperson told WBRZ on Friday that the testing scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11 at Baton Rouge High was canceled because of the situation. The cancellation will affect as many as 400 students, according to the school system.

A spokesperson went on to say FedEx never delivered the testing materials and that the ACT organization was repeatedly contacted about the issue this week.

Parents should contact the ACT about rescheduling the test for a later date. 

