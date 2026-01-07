Accused serial 'sextortionist' arrested three times, more than 5 victims reported to law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man has been arrested three times for allegedly extorting men he slept with and secretly recorded.

According to court records available to the WBRZ Investigative Unit, at least five victims have contacted law enforcement after sexual encounters with Jauan Wright.

Several men came forward and told officers they were secretly recorded by Wright, and he threatened to release the videos if they didn't pay up.

In Feb. 2024, a victim told BRPD officers he had sex with Wright at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex and then unfollowed him on social media after the encounter. Wright then threatened the victim, saying he would send a video of the encounter to the victim's friends if he didn't follow him back. Two people received screenshots from the footage.

Wright popped up on LSUPD's radar in September 2025 when he had sex with a student, taped the interaction, and then threatened to release the footage. He was arrested and given a misdemeanor summons for improper telephone communication.

Documents show three weeks later, on Nov. 18, Wright secretly recorded sex with a different victim at The Villas at Riverbend apartment complex, who unfollowed him on Instagram. The victim said Wright told him he would send the video to the victim's family and friends unless they unblocked him. Police said the tape was sent to the victim's father and three other people. Wright was booked for video voyeurism, extortion and four counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

LSUPD took a report less than a week later that Wright had gotten on a dating app posing as a woman and exchanged nude photographs with a male. Wright reportedly threatened to release the pictures unless the victim had sex with him, which he complied with. Afterward, Wright told the victim he had a recording and would send it to the victim's mom if he didn't send him $250. The victim sent the money, but Wright still sent the video to the victim and his mom.

Wright was also arrested for similar crimes in Berwick.

In total, Wright was booked with eight counts of nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, three counts of extortion, two counts of video voyeurism and one count of improper telephone communication.

Sources tell the WBRZ Investigative Unit that there could be more victims who have not come forward to law enforcement yet.