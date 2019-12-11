58°
Accused serial killer's bizarre confession played in court Wednesday

Wednesday, December 11 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CLINTON - Audio from an interview between accused killer Ryan Sharpe and investigators was played during his trial Wednesday, more than two years after his initial arrest.

The interview features Sharpe admitting to killing two men  in East Feliciana Parish in 2017. Sharpe said he shot Thomas Bass and Brad DeFrancheschi outside their own homes in a cross-parish shooting spree that unraveled over multiple months. The recording also includes Sharpe admitting to shooting Buck Hornsby, the sole survivor in the string of rural shootings. 

While talking with law enforcement, Sharpe is heard claiming he was told who to kill by state police and "the richest man in the world." Sharpe claims he was specifically targeting white men to fill hunting tags so he could earn his way back into the military. He additionally claims to have "filled tags" in the past, before the shootings. 

When Sharpe was asked if he had ever filled any tags with a handgun before, he remarked that the last time he used a handgun he shot his "pecker" off and police had to come pick it up. 

Sharpe is currently on trial in East Feliciana. He is also facing a murder charge in East Baton Rouge for allegedly killing former BREC Commissioner Carroll Breeden.

