Accused killer was on house arrest, ankle monitor order at time of February murder

BATON ROUGE - A 23-year-old man jailed since late February in a gang robbery case has now been accused of killing someone three weeks before that arrest. At the time of the killing, he was on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking device in a separate shooting case.

Tremayne 'Meezy' Lindsey was booked with second-degree murder in the death of Tedrick Owens, 23, on Feb. 8 on 75th Avenue. He was also arrested on attempted first-degree murder in the wounding of a second person in the same crime.

WBRZ previously reported that Lindsey was wounded in a November 2021 shootout. He, his mother and his16-year-old sister Tremiyah Lindsey drove to a home on Avocado Drive, and deputies said he opened fire on homes in the area. A resident grabbed a gun and shot back, killing the teenager and wounding both Tremayne and his mother.

Tremayne Lindsey was in the hospital for a month after the shooting he was then booked on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was released on $510,000 bond the following May.

Lindsey's bond conditions were to comply with John Campbell Home Monitoring, have an ankle monitor with GPS, be under house arrest and refrain from criminal conduct.

Court records show that in Nov. 2022, John Campbell testified in court that Lindsey was complying with his bond measures so the courts agreed to stop active supervision and ordered twice-per-month drug screening. Four days later, Lindsey failed a drug test and was put back on home monitoring.

In March 2023, Lindsey was put back on house arrest after "testing positive for narcotics on multiple occasions," according to court records. That July a bench warrant was issued when he missed court. He missed court again that October.

John Campbell said Lindsey was missing home verification calls, according to court records.

In November, Lindsey was put back on house arrest and had a GPS ankle monitor. He was only supposed to leave home for meetings with his lawyer and for doctor's visits. Campbell's monitoring team sent a letter in December saying Lindsey was complying, but the judge decided to hold off on making changes.

He continued on that status through the date of Owens' murder and until his arrest Feb. 28.

Lindsey's bond was revoked Feb. 28, after he was arrested with other 'Bleedas' gang members in robberies of three ATM technicians and resulting in the theft of more than $350,000 in cash. Law enforcement said the robberies happened Dec. 23, 2023, Jan. 14, 2024 and Feb. 27, 2024. In all three cases, an ATM technician was fixing the machines when masked men robbed them at gunpoint.

After the Feb. 27 robbery, deputies chased one of the suspect vehicles and arrested six people, including Lindsey, when the car wrecked. Lindsey was formally charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.