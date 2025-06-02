Accused in Caleb Wilson's SU hazing death to go before grand jury in September

BATON ROUGE — At least one of three men accused of criminal hazing connected to the death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson will go before a grand jury in September, one of the men's lawyers said Monday.

According to attorney Franz Borghardt, his client Isaiah Smith's bond review in a 19th JDC courtroom "happened without incident." Now, the state prosecution intends to take the case before a grand jury, Borghardt added.

Smith was arrested in March after Wilson's death and posted a $25,000 bond the day of his arrest on criminal hazing charges.

Another man accused in the killing, Kyle Thurman, also appeared before a judge in a bond hearing Monday. The clerk's office's original minutes for the event said that a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he was not present, but the minutes have since been revised, saying the hearing went as planned.

The terms of Thurman's bond says that he is to have no contact with the other suspects and he is not to possess a firearm.

WBRZ's Investigative Unit reported that Smith, the "Dean of Pledges" of Omega Psi Phi, was one of three people who allegedly punched pledges of the fraternity in the chest with boxing gloves. According to arrest documents, Wilson collapsed after being punched for the fourth time by Caleb McCray, the first person arrested for the alleged hazing incident that happened on Feb. 26. McCray appeared before a judge for a bond hearing on May 29.

Wilson then had a seizure before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. McCray is accused of criminal hazing and manslaughter following Wilson's death.

Police said the men changed Wilson's clothes before they took him to get medical help. They reportedly left the hospital before BRPD officers could arrive. Police said no call was made to 911.