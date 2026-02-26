Officials: 3 children were in bus when it rear-ended a car in Ascension Parish; no injuries reported

PRAIRIEVILLE — A Sugar Mill Primary School bus carrying three children was involved in a crash Thursday morning in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish School District, around 7:38 a.m., the bus rear-ended another car while driving along Germany Road near La. 44.

The three students were cleared with no injuries by emergency officials.