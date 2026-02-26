2une In Previews: Continue letting the good times roll with the 5 to 9 Club's Mardi Gras night

Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE — Mardi Gras may be over, but the good times are still rolling with the 5 to 9 Club!
On March 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., the dance club is hosting its Mardi Gras night at Pura Vida Coffee Bar in Baton Rouge.
Club founder Alyssa Lundy says the night is perfect for women who need a night out, inviting women above 25 years old to a night of high-energy dancing and the kind of girlhood night out that feels like a reset.
Lundy said that attendees should dress in their best Mardi Gras glam, meaning sequins, feathers, metallics, fun masks, statement earrings and more are all welcome.
There's even going to be a costume contest, with the winner of "Disco Queen of Carnival" receiving two free tickets to the next event hosted by 5 to 9, but other prizes will also be given out for other superlatives.
