Accused fraudulent contractor booked on new charges as deputies investigate more complaints

BATON ROUGE - An unlicensed contractor arrested late last year after WBRZ spoke with customers who alleged he took advantage of them was booked on additional charges Tuesday after deputies investigated even more complaints against him.

Tayler Braud, owner of Braud Brothers Electric & Construction, was arrested again Tuesday for doing contractor work without a license.

The victim told the sheriff's office they hired Braud back in March 2021 and wrote him a $6,125 check up front to install a drywell in their backyard. The victim said Braud's company demolished a portion of their patio and dropped off sand at the property before workers eventually stopped showing up.

The victim said they tried to contact Braud for months to come finish the project but never heard back.

The department noted that as of this week it is looking into four additional complaints against Braud and his company. Investigators also learned through the State Licensing Board for Contractors that Braud does not have a license to do residential construction work in Louisiana.