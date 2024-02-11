Accused drunk driver crashed car with 15 pounds of MDMA inside

RAMAH - An alleged drunk driver was arrested early Saturday morning after State Police found 15 pounds of MDMA in their vehicle.

Troopers said 37-year-old Gregory Jackson of Porter, Texas, was driving along I-10 near Ramah around 2:30 a.m. when he crashed into the highway's divider. Troopers said Jackson was impaired and was taken to a hospital for observation. While at the scene, troopers found 15 pounds of MDMA pills.

Jackson was released from the hospital Sunday and booked into the Iberville Parish jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation and possession with intent to distribute. A toxicology sample was obtained.