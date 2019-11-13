Accused drug-dealer busted on charges of possession, dogfighting, and use of drugs in presence of minors

Brian Spears

BATON ROUGE – A month-long undercover investigation into an alleged drug-dealer’s activities led to his arrest on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division say they conducted surveillance on 41-year-old Brian Spears between Oct. 4 and Nov. 4 and captured footage of him engaging in three drug deals with an undercover officer.

A police report says that in addition to these exchanges, authorities watched multiple drug deals take place at Spears’ residence on Desoto Drive, which is in the vicinity of a middle school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 officials arrested Spears and his girlfriend, Sherry Lee. According to a police report, shortly after the couple was arrested officials searched their car and found a loaded AK-47 on the driver’s side floorboard. The report goes on to say, Spears and Lee told the police their children were at home alone.

Upon entering Spears’ home, authorities reported seeing three children, all under the age of ten, and then finding one Glock in a bedroom closet, as well as over 90 g. of heroin, 2.6 g. of crystal meth and several other drugs hidden in the home's air conditioner return closet above the interior door frame.

Officials also report contacting East Baton Rouge Animal Control to take custody of multiple pit bulls that were found inside and outside of Spears’ home. An animal control officer arrived and charged Spears with 13 counts of dogfighting.

Authorities say Spears admitted to having the AK-47 but said it belonged to his girlfriend’s brother, he also said the Glock found in his closet belonged to someone else and that he didn’t even know it was in his closet. The report also says Spears admitted to possessing illegal narcotics and hiding them in his air conditioner return closet.

Spears, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested on charges of distribution of schedule 2 drugs, distribution of schedule 4 drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing controlled dangerous substances near a school, illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, use of controlled substances in the presence of minors, and possession of schedule 4 drugs.