Accused drug dealer arrested after months-long investigation; allegedly sold meth laced with fentanyl

BATON ROUGE - An accused drug dealer was arrested Thursday when a months-long investigation ended in a search where deputies found fentanyl-laced meth.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office started investigating Walter Dent, 44, in December 2022, after West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies identified him as a "methamphetamine trafficker" based in the capital city.

Throughout the investigation, narcotics agents made undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Dent and got search warrants for two Baton Rouge homes — one on Arlingford Avenue, and the other on Annette Street.

Thursday, agents took Dent into custody and executed both search warrants, seizing the following:

- 3.1 ounces of methamphetamine, laced with fentanyl

- 6 ounces of marijuana

- 3.4 ounces of THC gummies

- 1.3 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms

- 7.9 grams of THC wax

- 2.5 grams of heroin

- 1 suboxone strip

- 2 dosage units of Adderall

- digital scales

- Mannitol (a cutting agent)

- Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun

Dent was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on various drug possession and distribution charges, as well as illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs.