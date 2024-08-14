83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Accused arsonist used Molotov cocktail to start May fire

Wednesday, August 14 2024
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Investigators arrested an alleged arsonist after it was found he was connected to a fire that happened in May. 

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested Levy Payton, 37, on Tuesday after finding he was allegedly connected to a house fire that happened on May 3. 

The fire was at a home on Clinton Avenue. Security footage from the time showed Payton using a Molotov cocktail to light the fire, which caused $1,000 in damages. 

Payton was arrested Tuesday and booked for two counts of aggravated arson. 

