Accidental shooting near Airline Highway claims one life

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to a fatal shooting near Airline Highway Saturday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to the 4600 block of N Fuller Place.

One person was pronounced dead.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the incident "appears to be truly accidental." The victim was shot while another person was cleaning a gun, says Casey Hicks, with EBRSO.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.

This is the third shooting to happen in Baton Rouge on Saturday. This shooting follows after a shooting near Highland Road and another on Greenwell Springs Road.