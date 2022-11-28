57°
Accident on I-12 slows Monday morning commute
BATON ROUGE - A crash on I-12 early Monday morning slowed down the Interstate commute coming into the capital city.
Traffic cameras showed a large first responder presence after the crash that blocked the right lane of I-12 at Airline Highway.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the accident was moved to the right shoulder and the roadway was opened, but backups remained past Juban Road.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more details about the crash.
