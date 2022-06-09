Acadian Ambulance covering tuition for Monroe National EMS Academy class

MONROE - In the face of a crippling healthcare shortage across the nation, Acadian Ambulance is hoping to recruit more future EMTs by waving the cost of tuition for a National EMS Academy class in Monroe.

“We’re trying to take the strain off our medics who are doing an amazing job… and trying to put more people out there, so that way the workload is split up a little bit and not on the same people," Lindsey Leger, recruiter for Acadian Ambulance, said.

The Monroe class is a 16-week course offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with some Saturday classes. The deadline to apply is June 15 with the course starting on June 20, 2022.

"We’re giving them a grant. So, we’re getting them trained and then we’ll get you out in the field so you can help the community," Leger said.

Traditional courses are also offered in the Baton Rouge area. Eligible students will be reimbursed for the cost of tuition if they sign up to be an EMT with Acadian Ambulance for two years following certification.

Click here for more information.