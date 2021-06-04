A warning to displaced residents ahead of Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and safety officials want to make sure people are preparing for a safe and responsible holiday in the wake of a turbulent summer in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge firefighters are asking families that were displaced by the flood be aware of their temporary cooking conditions. Authorities caution families to think about safety before preparing a Thanksgiving feast.

The Brady family, living in a camper outside their home, is preparing a little differently for Thanksgiving this year. Fire officials saying it's all the more reason to be extra attentive while preparing those meals.

"If you are displaced, if you're using equipment that you're unfamiliar with, familiarize yourself with it," said BRFD spokesman Curt Monte. "Each year, the number one cause of home fires is from cooking in the home, cooking equipment in the home."

Monte recommends keeping your cooking space clear and clear, avoiding tangled cords and not forgetting to stay focused while cooking.

While this family may not be in their home for this holiday, the Brady's are still thankful for whatever roof is over their heads.

Firefighters say that Thanksgiving is undoubtedly one of their busiest days of the year, with an increased number of calls on everything from house fires to cooking burns.