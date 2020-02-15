40°
A march in rememberance of suspect
NEW ORLEANS - More than 100 people have been marching in a New Orleans suburb in remembrance of a 22-year-old man whose death after a struggle with sheriff's deputies has been classified as a homicide.
Monday night's march happened after authorities in Jefferson Parish announced preliminary autopsy results indicating Keeven Robinson had signs of trauma from pressure on his neck and that he died of asphyxiation.
New Orleans media videos on social media showed marchers carrying signs. One read "Enough is Enough." Another said "Justice for Keeven."
Some marchers were heard singing "Amazing Grace."
The sheriff's office is investigating four deputies, with help from state police and the FBI.
