A family affair: Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales celebrates 90th anniversary

GONZALES — Lamendola's Supermarket celebrated its 90th anniversary in Gonzales this week.

Mayor Tim Riley declared Thursday as "Lamendola's Supermarket Day."

The store is currently owned by Daphne Lamendola, the great-granddaughter of the original owner, Angelo Lamendola.

Two of the store's former owners, Daphne's dad, Blair, and her grandfather, Sonny, were also there to celebrate the milestone.