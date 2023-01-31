58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo

54 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, January 31 2023 Jan 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 1:42 PM January 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend.

Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure. 

The zoo says it realized twelve of the monkeys were stolen Sunday morning and assessed the remaining monkeys for any possible health concerns. 

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also involved in the investigation. 

Trending News

The incident happened just a day before the Dallas Zoo noticed it was missing two emperor tamarin monkeys. Investigators there noted that it appeared someone had broken into the exhibit. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days