A 'berry' special Louisiana tradition is celebrating its 51st year this weekend

2 hours 12 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, April 13 2023 Apr 13, 2023 April 13, 2023 9:14 AM April 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - 2une In previewed a Louisiana favorite on Thursday: the annual Strawberry Festival!

We had the king and queen on set with us talking about all things strawberry, and what you can expect from the 51st annual festival taking place from April 14 to the 16 in Ponchatoula. 

Watch the full interview above!

