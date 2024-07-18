90-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Gonzales

75°
Thursday, July 18 2024
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales Wednesday afternoon, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jean Ducote, 90, of Lafayette, was in the passenger seat of a Mazda driving on LA 74 at 12 p.m. Wednesday. According to LSP, the Mazda made a right turn onto Chester Diez Road, but a Ford Escape traveling behind the vehicle failed to brake and collided with the rear of the Mazda. As a result, the Mazda traveled off the roadway into a ditch.

Ducote, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Mazda, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital. Ducote succumbed to her injuries at the hospital Thursday.

This crash remains under investigation.

