9-year-old police dog who served with SWAT team retires in grand fashion
BAKERSFIELD, Cali. - One beloved dog who served with a California police force's SWAT team retired in grand fashion thanks to the K-9's fellow police officers.
Bronx, a 9-year-old, Belgian Malinois served alongside his handler, Senior Officer Chris Dalton, for eight years at the Bakersfield Police Department in California. He took his last walk down the department's hallways on Jan. 5 and was met with applause and greetings.
"He is one of the longest-serving K-9s our agency has ever had," a statement on the police department's Facebook page read. "Bronx has done numerous demos for schools and tour groups at our department, and has been awarded many awards throughout the years for his dedication, skills, and work."
"Thank you for being a loyal K-9 all these years, Bronx!" the statement concluded.
Now Bronx will enjoy retired life in the comfort of Officer Dalton's home.
