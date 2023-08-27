84-year-old woman who fell in fire dies in hospital Sunday afternoon

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A woman who was caught in a brush fire and rescued by firefighters died in a hospital on Sunday.

According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, an 84-year-old woman was burning trash outside her home on Sunday when she fell into the fire. Around 1 p.m., a deputy spotted the fire while driving along LA-25 and pulled over to investigate.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause of death.

The fire did spread to a neighbor's property but fire crews were able to contain and extinguish the flames.