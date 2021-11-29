81-year-old man missing, last seen in North Bon Marche area

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen around noon in the North Bon Marche area.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Lionel Brackett was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black slippers when he disappeared.

Police noted Brackett suffers from Alzheimer's and is diabetic. Officers said the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000.