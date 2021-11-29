47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

81-year-old man missing, last seen in North Bon Marche area

1 hour 1 minute 42 seconds ago Monday, November 29 2021 Nov 29, 2021 November 29, 2021 8:32 PM November 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen around noon in the North Bon Marche area.

Baton Rouge Police Department said Lionel Brackett was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black slippers when he disappeared.

Police noted Brackett suffers from Alzheimer's and is diabetic. Officers said the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out.

Trending News

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days