Latest Weather Blog
8 tested negative for coronavirus in Louisiana, health officials say
BATON ROUGE - According the the Louisiana Department of Health there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.
Health officials took to Twitter to say that 8 people have been tested for the virus and all have come back negative.
The ability to "turn these tests around very quickly" helps prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana, officials say.
As of today, the Louisiana Department of Health has completed 8 #COVID19 tests in Louisiana, all of which have been negative.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 7, 2020
There are no confirmed or presumptive positive cases in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/dPWY4vEcyU
Now that the Department has in-state testing capacity, we can turn these tests around very quickly -- this is critical for preventing spread of #COVID19 in Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/eUgrZ90a3B— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 7, 2020
