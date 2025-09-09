79-year-old man arrested after allegedly taking up-skirt photos of teen at LSU Barnes and Noble

BATON ROUGE — A 79-year-old man accused of taking pictures under a 15-year-old's skirt at LSU's on-campus bookstore has been arrested, arrest records show.

John Berges was arrested after LSU Police responded to the LSU Barnes and Noble following complaints that a man was taking photos under customers' skirts on Saturday.

According to LSU Police, when Berges was confronted and asked about the photos, he willingly opened his phone's photo gallery, stating that he did not take any pictures. Police said they observed at least one photo of a woman. Berges said there were no more photos.

Later, a 15-year-old told police that she was in one of the pictures.

"I confronted him earlier and had him delete like four photos of me," the girl told police.

Police later found a deleted album with six more pictures of the girl, where her underwear was visible, on Berges' phone.

Berges told police that he was taking the pictures to "demonstrate to his wife the difference in attire compared to when they were in college."

Berges was arrested and charged with voyeurism.