$700K confiscated by BRPD during traffic stop

Saturday, July 22 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Around $700,000 was confiscated by police officers during a traffic stop near the I-10/I-12 split. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer stopped a car near the construction zone at the interstate split on June 15. Police said the driver is from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop. 

A spokesperson for the department did not disclose why the traffic stop happened, why the money was confiscated or if there were any arrests. 

