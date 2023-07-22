$700K confiscated by BRPD during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - Around $700,000 was confiscated by police officers during a traffic stop near the I-10/I-12 split.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer stopped a car near the construction zone at the interstate split on June 15. Police said the driver is from Los Angeles and an officer found the money during the traffic stop.

A spokesperson for the department did not disclose why the traffic stop happened, why the money was confiscated or if there were any arrests.