70 for 70: John Mahaffey

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ's 70 for 70 will profile some of the personalities who have been on Channel 2's air since it went to broadcast 70 years ago.

This week on 70 for 70, it's a man who served as the face of WBRZ for several years: John Mahaffey.

John Mahaffey anchored at WBRZ for two decades and earned a reputation as the "Walter Cronkite" of Baton Rouge.

"He was a legend," said Margaret Lawhon, another former WBRZ anchor. "He really was. He had that quality that was very special you can't teach. I mean, he lit up when that camera went on. He was all there, 100 percent."

News was in Mahaffey's blood. His father was a longtime newspaper man in Texas and he began his television career in Texarkana where he worked his way up to the anchor desk.

Mahaffey loved people, and people loved him — he cherished relationships with the public and viewers who tuned in to WBRZ each night.

Through his calm leadership and fierce loyalty, Mahaffey helped guide the WBRZ news team to excellence during the period some call the "Golden Age" of Baton Rouge news.

You can find the full 70 for 70 list here.