70 for 70: John Fred and His Playboy Band

Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. As part of our celebration of Channel 2's anniversary, here is a list of 70 people who have appeared on air since we began.

This week on 70 for 70, enjoy some classic tunes with John Fred Gourrier, of "John Fred and His Playboy Band."

His jazzy beats echoed across the bayou, the country and the world.

His band even hit the top of the billboard charts with their hit "Judy in Disguise," a song that almost wasn't recorded but made the members worldwide stars almost overnight.

