Latest Weather Blog
7-year-old found with gun on Baker school bus Friday
BAKER - A young student was found with a gun on an elementary school bus Friday morning.
Another student noticed the situation and reported it. Authorities said the student with the gun told investigators, an unknown, other student gave them the gun.
In a news release after WBRZ.com published the breaking news story, the school district countered what police said and suggested the gun was brought from home.
The school district is "following the policy regarding weapons as outlined in the City of Baker School System Student Rights and Responsibilities Handbook and Discipline Policy," Superintendent Herman Brister said.
The gun was an unloaded .32 pistol.
Police were on the scene as of 10:30 investigating.
The bus was driving kids to school at Baker Heights Elementary.
The student with the gun is 7-years-old, sources told WBRZ.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gov. Edwards to update public with current COVID stats Wednesday at 2:30...
-
Weather Watch: Threat of severe weather likely to return Thursday
-
'Having that card is important,' even after vaccination, health officials recommend keeping...
-
State school board eases distancing requirements for Louisiana classrooms
-
Neighborhood tired of frequent power outages, calls on power company to do...
Sports Video
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community
-
Baton Rouge CC using gardening gloves as tools for successful season