6th grader arrested for handing out THC gummies at school; one student taken to hospital

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School and shared with three other 6th graders.

Sources told WBRZ one student was taken to a hospital after they got sick at school sometime Monday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK.

Deputies said the 12-year-old student who brought the drugs to school was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for distributing Schedule I drugs, bringing drugs in a school zone and possession of marijuana.

The three other students were issued summons for possession of contraband on school property and released to their parents.