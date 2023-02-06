58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6th grader arrested for handing out THC gummies at school; one student taken to hospital

4 hours 54 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 3:59 PM February 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A child was taken to a hospital by ambulance after reportedly eating a drug-infused edible at a middle school.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, a 12-year-old brought THC gummies to Southeast Middle School and shared with three other 6th graders.

Sources told WBRZ one student was taken to a hospital after they got sick at school sometime Monday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK.

Deputies said the 12-year-old student who brought the drugs to school was arrested and booked into juvenile detention for distributing Schedule I drugs, bringing drugs in a school zone and possession of marijuana.

Trending News

The three other students were issued summons for possession of contraband on school property and released to their parents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days