6-year-old shot when leaving meal after funeral service
VACHERIE - A child was shot while leaving a meal held after a funeral service on Friday.
According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooter was sitting in the parking lot of the Westbank Reception Center for over an hour on Friday, waiting for the group to walk out.
Deputies said after the bereavement ceremony, a meal was held. A six-year-old boy was shot when they were in the parking lot outside of the reception center. Deputies said the child was taken into a hospital and is in stable condition. Law enforcement officers said the child was not the intended target of the shooting.
Deputies said the car involved in the shooting was abandoned on Collins Street in Vacherie, nearly a mile away. The car, a 2018 blue Hyundai Santa Fe, was reported stolen from New Orleans. Deputies said there was an extensive search with drones and K-9 officers but no shooter was found.
Anyone with information should call (225) 562-2200.
