6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.

The pursuit started in Baton Rouge near the intersection of South 17th and Government Streets. The vehicle made it to Blackwater Road, near Hooper Road, in Central before three of the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran off. They remain at large as of Sunday morning.

The other three, aged 15, 16 and 18, stayed in the car and were taken into custody that night. They were each charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Central Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

This is a developing story.