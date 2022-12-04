69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

3 hours 54 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, December 04 2022 Dec 4, 2022 December 04, 2022 8:51 AM December 04, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.

The pursuit started in Baton Rouge near the intersection of South 17th and Government Streets. The vehicle made it to Blackwater Road, near Hooper Road, in Central before three of the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran off. They remain at large as of Sunday morning.

The other three, aged 15, 16 and 18, stayed in the car and were taken into custody that night. They were each charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Central Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days