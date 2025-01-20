37°
6 people injured, 2 critical in wreck near Addis

9 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, November 12 2015
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

ADDIS - Authorities say first responders are on the scene of a two vehicle crash near Addis.

The accident happened near Hwy 1 at its intersection with Hwy 1148 in front of Dow Chemical. According to authorities, there are likely a total of six people in need of medical attention with at least two of those in critical condition.

Acadian Air said they transported the two critical patients to local hospitals via helicopter.

