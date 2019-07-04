6.4 earthquake rattles Los Angeles and much of Southern California

CALIFORNIA- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 has shaken parts of Southern California.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The quake started 11 miles from Ridgecrest, Calif. at 10:33 a.m. Aftershocks of 4.7 and 3.0 magnitudes were reported five minutes later.

The Kern County Fire Department is working multiple incidents that involve people with structure damage and in need of medical attention.

#EarthquakeResponse @kerncountyfire resources working nearly 2 dozens incidents ranging from medical assistance to structure fires in and around the city of Ridgecrest, CA. @kerncountyfire Urban Search and Rescue teams en route. #kerncountyfirefighters — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) July 4, 2019

The National Weather Service reports the quake was even felt in Las Vegas.