54-year-old man killed during robbery; BRPD investigating 5th Friday homicide

BATON ROUGE - Friday night police officers responded to the fifth homicide of Friday, Nov. 20.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the death of 54-year-old Brian Dawson.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Aster Street around 9 p.m. in regards to a shooting.

According to police Dawson was shot and killed during a robbery.

Officers arrested Dereck Hayes, 25, and Johnny Brown, 25. Both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with first-degree murder.

Earlier that Friday:

- A 19-year-old died during a home invasion and shooting that happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eleanor Street.

- Two people were shot and killed on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. during a robbery. Both the intended target and the robber died. An unknown suspect shot the robber, according to police.

- A man was found dead at the Vel Rose Motel located on Airline Highway Friday morning, near North Foster Drive.

BRPD will hold a news conference on Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. to discuss the recent shootings.