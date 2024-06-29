50-year-old woman found shot to death inside home Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a home Saturday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found Sheila Mitchell shot inside of a home near the corner of La Margie Ave and North Cristy Drive around 8:45 a.m.

Police said they are still searching for suspects. Anyone with information can call (225) 389-4869.