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Southern University presidential search committee meets without naming finalists

2 hours 57 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 5:36 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's presidential search committee met Thursday but has not yet named any finalists for the position.

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The university system has been without a permanent president since the end of December. Dr. Orlando McMeans is currently serving as interim president.

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