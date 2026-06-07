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BRPD searching for missing 15-year-old boy

1 hour 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, June 07 2026 Jun 7, 2026 June 07, 2026 7:32 PM June 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who was last seen early Friday morning. 

BRPD said Ja'Derrius Minnieweather was seen wearing black sweatpants, a grey and black Jordan shirt and red Nike slippers around 2 a.m. on June 5. He was reported missing the next day. 

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On Sunday evening, police asked the public for help in finding the teen. Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867. 

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