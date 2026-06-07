BRPD searching for missing 15-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who was last seen early Friday morning.

BRPD said Ja'Derrius Minnieweather was seen wearing black sweatpants, a grey and black Jordan shirt and red Nike slippers around 2 a.m. on June 5. He was reported missing the next day.

On Sunday evening, police asked the public for help in finding the teen. Anyone with information can call (225) 344-7867.