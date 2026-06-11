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Southern University 'Hip Hop to Gen Z' camp closes with two-week showcase
BATON ROUGE — Middle and high school students wrapped up a two-week summer camp at Southern University's AG Center with a live performance showcasing what they learned.
The "Hip Hop to Gen Z" camp gave students a chance to learn various dances and write their own songs.
Organizers say learning the fundamentals of hip hop helps teach critical STEM skills.
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The campers handled every aspect of the final performance.
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