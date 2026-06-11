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Southern University 'Hip Hop to Gen Z' camp closes with two-week showcase

2 hours 57 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2026 Jun 11, 2026 June 11, 2026 5:32 PM June 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Middle and high school students wrapped up a two-week summer camp at Southern University's AG Center with a live performance showcasing what they learned.

The "Hip Hop to Gen Z" camp gave students a chance to learn various dances and write their own songs.

Organizers say learning the fundamentals of hip hop helps teach critical STEM skills.

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The campers handled every aspect of the final performance.

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