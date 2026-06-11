Southern University 'Hip Hop to Gen Z' camp closes with two-week showcase

BATON ROUGE — Middle and high school students wrapped up a two-week summer camp at Southern University's AG Center with a live performance showcasing what they learned.

The "Hip Hop to Gen Z" camp gave students a chance to learn various dances and write their own songs.

Organizers say learning the fundamentals of hip hop helps teach critical STEM skills.

The campers handled every aspect of the final performance.