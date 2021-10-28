5 injured, including child and teen, in crash on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE - Five people, including a child and a teenager, were injured in a crash on Evangeline Street Tuesday night.

According to authorities, the crash took place just after 9:00 p.m. in the 3700 block of Evangeline Street near Maple Drive.

All five were injured as a result of the crash and taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

