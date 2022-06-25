5 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-10 East past Whiskey Bay

WHISKEY BAY - Five people have been hospitalized and I-10 East past Whiskey Bay remained closed for more than an hour after a wreck involving multiple vehicles on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

LA DOTD reported traffic was not passing through as of 9 a.m. on the bridge just past Whiskey Bay. Motorists are advised to use US 190 East as an alternate route.

All lanes were back open at around 10:30 a.m. after the wreck was cleared at milepost 130 on the bridge. By the time the roadway was reopened, traffic connected to the collisions stretched for more than 10 miles.

Acadian Ambulance reported they were responding to the scene of multiple accidents in the area. Later, they reported five people had been taken to Baton Rouge area hospitals with unspecified injuries.

More details and images are expected shortly.